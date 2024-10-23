Halloween Extravaganza!

By on No Comment

Halloween Extravaganza!

(Featured) The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority hosted the Halloween Extravaganza in downtown Lake Orion on Wednesday, including the return of the Halloween Parade through the streets. There’s a chicken crossing the road joke in here somewhere. (Left) Being a superhero can require making tough decisions – do you go with powdered or cinnamon donuts? Photos by Joseph Goral.

Halloween Extravaganza! added by on
View all posts by Joseph Goral →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *