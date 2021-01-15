Gretchen Lawton, 86, of Lake Orion

Gretchen Lawton of Lake Orion passed away on January 12, 2021. She was 86.

Gretchen is the beloved wife of Harold Lawton for 66 years; the loving mother of Robert (Jolene) Lawton, Wendy (the late Jerry) Yerkes, Kimberly (Todd) Johnstone, and Douglas (Nicole) Lawton; dear grandmother of Charles( Lisa), James, Amil, J.D.(Nichol), Haley, Shanel, Jason and Kyle; also the great grandmother of eight.

Gretchen was a devoted homemaker with a huge heart who loved her family dearly. She was a kind person who never met a person that she didn’t like and never had a bad word to say about anyone.

She was very creative, loved to paint with oil and pastels and even taught tole painting classes. One of her favorite pastimes was golfing and she even had a hole in one!

Gretchen will be deeply missed by her family and everyone who knew her.

