Gretchen Hynes to fill principal position at Stadium Drive

Lake Orion Community Schools has been busy in the past few months filling administrative positions throughout the district.

Last week, the district announced that Gretchen Hynes will take over the role as principal at Stadium Drive Elementary for the 2021-22 school year.

Hynes has worked in the district as a teacher at Carpenter Elementary, Orion Oaks Elementary and Oakview Middle School and most recently was an associate principal at Lake Orion High School.

Hynes is expected to make the transition over the summer months. — M.K.