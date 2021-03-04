Gregory “Hammer” Phelps, 58, of Metamora

Gregory “Hammer” Phelps, age 58, of Metamora, passed away on February 25, 2021.

Hammer was the beloved husband of the late Susan “Baby” Phelps; dear son of Howard and Jean Phelps; loving father of Melanie (Joshua) Albrecht and Mitchell (Jennifer) Phelps; loving grandfather of Jenna, Mya, Julie and Matthew Albrecht; brother of Joe (Lori) Phelps, Mike Phelps, and the late Ardean Cheryl Phelps; and uncle of Hailey, Jacob, Michael and Alexis Phelps.

Hammer will be remembered as a very kind person who was right there if family or friends needed help.

He worked for many years as a Master Welder doing machine repair for L and L Products in Romeo.

Hammer was a very patriotic man who loved his country and was always deeply thankful to all of those serving in the military. He had a great passion for his 911 Brothers in his Hog Chapter who raised funds every year for the victims of 911. Every year they rode their motorcycles from Oxford to New York to donate money for their charity.

Hammer was a very hard worker who loved the outdoors, where he would care for his farm animals and spend endless hours chopping wood. He loved to spend time gathering around a bonfire with family and friends.

He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

The family will receive friends for a visitation from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.

Masks are required for those attending.

Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

