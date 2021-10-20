Great job, scouts!

Re: “Prospective Eagle Scouts complete service projects at Agawam”, Lake Orion Review, Sept. 22, 2021, page 11.

Way to go, Brooke and Casey!!! My husband, John and many of his friends spent a lot of time working on Camp Agawam and it is great to see that it is continuing through bright and energetic Scouts!

Patti Rogers

Editor’s Note: Two local scouts, Brooke Muzzy of Troop 185G and Casey Houlihan of Troop 128, dedicated time this summer to improving community access to Camp Agawam.

While their projects were separate undertakings, they assisted each other throughout the process.

Both have fulfilled their final requirements to earn their Eagle rank, the highest honor in the Boys Scouts of America.