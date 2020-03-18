Gov. Whitmer orders restaurants, bars closed, no large gatherings

Temporary closure of public venues

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-9, closing restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas and casinos.

This order does not restrict a place of business from offering food and beverage using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service. Places of public accommodation are encouraged to do so and use precautions to mitigate potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing. Restaurants may allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders, so long as they stay six feet apart from each other.

These restrictions do not apply to the following locations: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.

Order restrictions will remain in place until Monday, March 30 at 11:59 pm.

No gatherings of more than 50 people

On Monday, Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-11, prohibiting all events with more than 50 people, or assemblages in shared indoor spaces with more than 50 people beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. The restrictions on events and assemblages, like the school closure restrictions, will remain in place until 5 p.m. April 5, 2020.

This order provides an exception from its prohibition on assemblages for health care facilities, workplaces not open to the public, the state legislature, mass transit, the purchase of groceries or consumer goods, and the performance of agricultural or construction work.

“My number one priority remains to protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” said Governor Whitmer. “We are all better off when all of us are healthy, and that’s especially true for the most vulnerable. These aggressive actions are aimed at saving lives. My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the disease and ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during these challenging times. We are going to pull through this together, just as Michigan has done in the past.”

Source: Michigan.gov