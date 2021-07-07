Gov. Whitmer announces MI Shot To Win contest

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the beginning of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes, a lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated residents a chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarships.

Residents 18 and older who have received one dose of vaccine are eligible to register. In addition, Michigan’s vaccine lottery will offer those between ages 12-17 the opportunity to win one of nine scholarship drawing prizes available.

Michiganders can qualify to enter the sweepstakes by getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at Meijer or receiving their shot from their doctor, local health department, pharmacy, hospital, etc.

As of June 29, 2021, 61.7 percent (more than 4.9 million Michiganders) age 16 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data.

Visit www.mishottowin.com to sign up today. — M.K.