Golling Buick-LOPA hosts Kids & Kops car show on Saturday in downtown Lake Orion

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Classic cars will line the streets of downtown Lake Orion on Saturday for the Golling Buick GMC annual classic car show benefiting the Lake Orion Police Association.

Golling and the Lake Orion Police Association co-host the car show, which will feature around 200 classic vehicles – trucks, hot rods, muscle cars, sedans and antiques – the Lake Orion police officers, at least 100 cruiser awards and music from Master of Ceremonies, Rockin’ Ronnie.

And while everyone lets the good times roll at the car show, the real beneficiaries are Orion area families – that’s because the show is a fundraiser for the Lake Orion Police Association’s Kids & Kops and Shop with a Hero programs.

Through registration fees, donations and raffles, car show organizers raise money to help the police association with the Kids & Kops fun programs.

“We’re hoping to make a couple thousand dollars for the police association,” said Golling Buick GMC event organizer Bill Kokenos. “We usually get a pretty good walk-through crowd, too. I’m happy with what we get.”

The car show runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sections of Broadway and Flint streets will be closed during the show, as will the municipal lot on Anderson Street.

The car show raised $2,250 for LOPA in 2020, despite the pandemic. This year, while there are no restrictions on gathering sizes, organizers ask that attendees be respectful of social distancing.

The Lake Orion Police Department also holds one of the area’s largest Shop with a Hero programs, helping more than 70 children have a merrier Christmas each year.

“We want the kids in the area to have the best Christmas they can with what the police association can do, given what they can raise. Working with the Lake Orion Police Association is great. These guys are just fantastic,” Kokenos said.

Unlike in year’s past, there will not be a pancake breakfast at the Golling – LOPA car show. The Lake Orion police officers will sell donuts, coffee and bagels from the LOPD tent at the corner of Broadway and Flint streets.

In 2019, the car show had its most successful year ever, bringing in more than $4,000. Around 190 cars entered into the show, also a record. Kokenos hopes to beat the record for the number of cars in the car show – and setting a new fundraising record would be great, too.

This is the seventh car show Golling has hosted in downtown Lake Orion. Prior to that, the car shows were at the Golling Buick GMC dealership on Lapeer Road in Orion Township.

Kokenos said that one of the goals in organizing the car show was to showcase the downtown, support the police association and help promote local businesses.

“We’d love to have everyone come out and support us and the downtown businesses. Some businesses are going to have specials at their stores,” Kokenos said.

Organizers ask that anyone who enters their classic vehicles into the car show offer a $20 donation, which will put their vehicle in the judging category and be eligible to win awards. Car owners who do not want their vehicles judged are asked to offer a $10 donation.

To donate to the LOPD’s programs, visit lakeorion.org for contact information, or call 248-693-8321.