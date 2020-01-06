Goff, Mark S.; 55, of Lake Orion

Mark Steven Goff, of Lake Orion, passed away suddenly on January 4, 2020 in Pontiac, Michigan. He was 55-years-old.

Mark was the beloved husband of Rebecca for 33 years; loving father of Mark II (Nicole) Goff, Nicholas (TyriAonna) Goff, Chase (Summar) Goff, Chance (Savannah) Goff and David Birch-Goff; and the proud grandfather of Emmett and Rory Goff. He was the son of Lucille and the late Donald Goff; brother of Dan (Mickey) Goff, Brenda (Ken) Hebel, Eldon Lawson, Lorrie (Bryan Burling) Goff, Tracey (Louis) DeChappa and the late James Lawson; brother-in-law of Pete (the late Kay) Birch, Lisa Manni, Lori (Jack) Slocum, and the late Robert (Jeannie) Birch; son-in-law of the late David and Pauline Birch. Mark is also survived by many nieces, nephews and his beloved dogs Sassy and Chevy.

Mark was a very kind, sweet and loving family man.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 – 1 p.m. at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until time of service.

Suggested memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.