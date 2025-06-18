GM to shift from EV to gas at Orion assembly

Future of plant cemented for next decade

By David Fleet

General Motors announced plans on June 11 to invest about $4 billion over the next two years in three U.S. Plants in its domestic manufacturing plants to increase U.S. production of both gas and electric vehicles.

Included in that investment, GM will shift from electric vehicle production at Orion Assembly, Orion Township to build gas-powered pickups and SUVs in early 2027 to help meet continued strong demand, according to the press release.

The investment will also include GM’s Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck, to be the dedicated assembly location for the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ, and GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV.

Chris Barnett, Orion Township supervisor was thrilled with the announcement.

“It’s the best news we could have ever received,” said Barnett. “Everyone was concerned with the status of EVs in America, if the infrastructure can support them and if the consumer will buy in. We’ve been watching the plant build, it’s one of the more impressive (plants) in Michigan.”

“When I spoke with General Motors early last week we were all hopeful for an announcement like that, for the fact that they’re bringing two of the more popular and revenue producing platforms to Orion,” he said.

This decision cements the future of the plant for the next decade or more in our community and not only the 3,000 plant jobs that go along with it, but 10,000 jobs in the region, added Barnett.

“Our partnership with GM is long standing and strong,” he said. “We shared their optimism but was not sure if the world does.”

In January 2022, GM announced it would invest $4 billion to convert the Orion plant for electric truck production on GM’s new Ultium platform for EVs. Then in 2023, GM delayed electric pickup truck production at the Orion Plant due to slow demand for EV in the United States.

“I applaud GM for returning more production to the U.S. It’s a huge boon to Orion, Oakland County and really the whole state of Michigan,” said Sen. Ruth Johnson, (R-24th District) Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb and Oakland counties.

“We want to remain the automotive capital of the world and to have these good-paying, skilled jobs in our community,” said Johnson. “Technology is constantly evolving. Demand is just not there right now to support increasing production of electric vehicles to that level. The market will drive those decisions.”

G.M. is expected to produce two million vehicles per year. The company also expects to add between 3,000 and 4,000 U.S. jobs when all production is in place.

“We believe the future of transportation will be driven by American innovation and manufacturing expertise,” said Mary Barra, Chair and CEO. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to build vehicles in the U.S and to support American jobs. We’re focused on giving customers choice and offering a broad range of vehicles they love.”