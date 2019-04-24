Give the community some LOve during Orion Green-Up this weekend

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Living in a beautiful and clean community is never a given. For the fourth year, Orion Township’s Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to come out and do their part to help make the community cleaner.

The official Orion Green Up will take place from 1-4 p.m. on April 27 starting at the Orion Center.

“The cleanup itself, in general we just want to clean up Orion. It makes everyone aware that our environment is fragile and every little thing we do is important,” said Parks and Recreation Director Aaron Whatley. “If we all do our part we will live in a clean community.”

Volunteers will receive lunch and a t-shirt, be assigned a project and will have the opportunity to tour the Orion Chamber of Commerce’s Healthy Body, Healthy Mind Expo.

Volunteers are also asked to bring any materials that can be used throughout the clean up process, inlcuding rakes, shovels, etc.

Those who are interested in volunteering but cannot commit to the 1- 4 p.m. time frame are invited to participate on their own by cleaning up an area of their choosing, or contacting the parks and recreation office for an assignment they can tackle at any time.

The Orion Twp. Parks and Recreation Department just asks that volunteers take photos and send them to parksrec@oriontownship.org.

This is a day for community members, businesses, homeowners associations, non-profits, students and anyone else interested in volunteering to take time out of their day to give back to the Orion community.

For the past three years Orion Green Up has identified 20-25 locations thoughout the township that are in need of some TLC. This includes things such as plant removal or general beautification. On average, Orion Green Up generates enough trash and excess material to fill a 40-yard dumpster, Whatley said.

For more information or to receive a project assignment please call the parks and recreation office at 248-391-0304 ext. 3500.