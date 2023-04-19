Girls tennis falls to Athens, now 1-1 on the season

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — After soundly thrashing Oxford on April 6, Lake Orion lost a tough match to Troy Athens on Thursday, falling 5-3 to the Red Hawks.

Lake Orion no. 3 singles player Madison Merrell was the lone victor for the Dragons in singles play, splitting the first two sets with Troy’s Rachel Herrington 3-6, 6-1 before going on to dominate the tiebreaker, 10-2.

Sherly Shah, Lake Orion’s no. 1 singles player, lost to Troy’s Kavitha Gowda, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 singles Jimena Ochoa Ruiz lost her match 6-3, 6-3, while no. 4 singles Elena Olejnik lost 6-1, 6-1.

Lake Orion’s four doubles teams split their matches with Troy, 2-2.

Iris Par and Addison Rybak, the Dragon’s no. 2 doubles team, won 6-3, 7-6 in straight sets, as did the no. 3 team of Danielle Dragoi and Angelina Bailo, winning 6-3, 7-6.

No. 1 doubles Alexa Christensen and Lucy Darnell lost 6-2, 6-0. The no. 4 doubles team of Liza Bruner and Sydney Small lost 4-3 before the match was called.

The Dragons are now 1-1 on the season and face Rochester High School at home on Tuesday after Review press time before heading to Berkley High School on Thursday.