Genevieve Creech, 91, of Lake Orion

Genevieve (Schroeder) Creech, known to all as Jenny, passed on February 16, 2022 at the age of 91 at her home in Lake Orion.

She spent most of her youth in Clarkston and adulthood in Lake Orion. She was an aide at Webber School and ran a daycare for many years out of her home.

Most importantly she was a beloved mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and friend; all having many fond memories of wonderful times together.

She was preceded in death by her mother Genevieve (Lintz) Schroeder Herald, father Herbert Schroeder, stepfather Chester Herald, brothers Richard Schroeder and Kenneth Herald, sisters Sharon (Herald) Jidas and Gwendolyn (Harold) Hollerbach Reid. She is survived by her twin sister Geraldine Scott, her daughters Laura (Frank) Rainey and Lynda (Ed) Passmore and son David (Karen) Creech. Also survived by grandchildren Mark (Elisabeth Stamoulis) Creech, Kathleen (James Reategui) Rainey, Amanda (Mike Graff) Rainey, Joshua (Lynn) Welch, Jessica (Adam) Parys, Amy (Donny Glassbrook) Creech, Jonathon (Rachel) Gladstone and Genevieve (Eric Gamble) Rainey. She treasured her 12 great grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion on Saturday March 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home, Orion.

