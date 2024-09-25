Geneva Mae Latshaw of Lake Orion, Michigan went home to be with her Lord and Savior and reunited with loved ones on Sept. 17, 2024. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 93.

Born in Tennessee, Nov. 23, 1930, and raised in Albany, Kentucky, she later moved to Highland Park, Michigan in 1952 where she met the love of her life Kenneth R. Latshaw. Kenneth served two years in the Korean War with the United States Army. Upon his return they were married on April 23, 1955. They spent the next 69 years together by each other’s side every day. A true love story and a life filled with many blessings together. They shared the first 30 years of their life together in Ferndale, Michigan where they raised their four children.

While being a full-time homemaker, she also worked from the home running her husband’s electrical business, Latshaw Electric, for 30 years. She stayed very busy with her work, and attending her children’s school events until they all graduated from Ferndale High School. They relocated to Lake Orion for the next 39 years and in 1975 established Pine Tree Lighting.

Besides being a loving mother and wife, she enjoyed many activities. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, activities with her friends, and shopping with loved ones. Oh, how she loved to shop even if she was not planning to buy anything!

Geneva had a servant’s heart and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lake Orion for many years. One of her greatest joys came from making toffee with the church ladies every holiday season raising money for missions. Her smile and presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her unwavering love of Christ and her kindness will forever resonate in the lives and hearts of her family and those who were fortunate enough to know her or cross her path. She can rest peacefully knowing that she touched the lives of so many during her long life.

If we can all be fortunate to live by one of her life’s mottos, we will be lucky. She is smiling as we print this, “Have bags will travel, last stop Heaven.”

She is survived by her loving husband Kennth R. Latshaw; mother of Pam (Mike) Belesky, Diane (Tom Kirkpatrick) Latshaw, Dennis (Michelle) Latshaw, Mark (Valerie) Latshaw; proud grandmother of Lindsey (Chris) McHale, Lora Belesky, Lisa (Adam) Karpf, Sarai Latshaw, Alejandro (Colby) Latshaw, Kevin (Lindsey) Latshaw, Kurt Latshaw, Kelly (Carl) Leone, Kylie (Evan), Yuchasz, Ryan Latshaw, Brandon Latshaw, Brice Gasche (Nikki), Brandon Gasche and Peyton Gasche; great-grandmother of Landon, Mackenzie, Macy, Aniston, Connor, Adalyn, Aubree and Austin. Sister of the late Argil Dennis. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, 6-8 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 East Silverbell Rd., Orion Township, Michigan. No formal funeral service will take place. Private Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.