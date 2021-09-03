Gary Willick, 59, of Lake Orion

Gary Willick was born in Buffalo, New York on November 17, 1961 to Ann Marie Willick and the late Edward Willick.

He is survived by his siblings, Cheryl (Steven) Grlj, Cathleen Incorvia, and William (Karin) Willick as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gary married the love of his life, Susan Willick, on November 25, 1988. They lived in Greenville, South Carolina for five years where they had their first born, Haley Marie (Aaron Radin) and their late infant son, Ethan Joseph.

Work then brought the family of three to Lake Orion, Michigan, where Gary and Sue had their second child, Kelsey Michele, and have lived in Lake Orion for the past 28 years.

Gary was a man of faith. He relied on his relationship with God and spent his life mentoring others on their faith journey. He was very involved with St. Joseph’s Parish as a youth group leader, Project People leader, and parishioner. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Gary was also a friend, mentor, and coach to many through his community involvement. He was a Lake Orion Varsity Cheer Coach and a Special Olympics Coach.

He enjoyed sailing, fly fishing, archery, kayaking, reading, and brewing beer. He was always a very active man and completed many marathons and triathlons.

Gary was a high performer and excelled in every job and career path he endeavored, with his last job being the Director of Engineering for Trico Electronics. He was well respected by every employee, co-worker, and colleague, but never put work before his family and friends.

Gary was a devoted, loyal, selfless, and supportive person to everyone in his life. His legacy will live on through all of those whom he inspired, and he will forever be missed.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 with a 10:30 a.m. instate at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion.

The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. scripture service at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion.

