Gary Halverson, 67, of Lake Orion

A life remembered, Gary R. Halverson ,67, who tragically passed on Dec. 19, 2022, after fighting for his life from a motorcycle accident on Dec. 1, 2022.

Gary was born, second to three sons Bob (Gayle) and Danny (Vee), on Sept. 10, 1955 to Clifford and Adeline Halverson in Detroit.

After Gary graduated from Fitzgerald Highschool, he went on to study business at Northern Michigan University. This is where he met a lot of his close friends that lasted all his life, the Dakota crew.

After college Gary met his wife Susan Halverson where they had three children in the Detroit area. Gared (married to Kelly), Kyle, and the late Amber Halverson. Gary was also a devoted and loving grandfather to Owen Halverson, Gared’s and Kelly’s son.

After a short stint in the corporate world, Gary went on and started his own business in the building materials market selling to stores all across Michigan.

Gary lived and built his life just like one of his favorite karaoke songs to sing, “My Way” by Frank Sinatra, and will be extremely missed.

It’s a tragedy, because Gary loved life so much and always gave his all to everyone he encountered. Gary leaves behind many friends in many states and will always be remembered for his caring and positive outlook on life.

A funeral service was held on Jan. 2, 2023 at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion Township. Online tributes may be left for the family at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.