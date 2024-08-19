Fundraiser to benefit family of Oxford man killed in motorcycle crash

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford American Legion Post 108 is hosting a euchre tournament fundraiser with all proceeds assisting the family of David “Rebel” Caulder, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in June.

Caulder, 60, was killed and two others were hospitalized June 14 when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Baldwin and Hummer Lake roads in Brandon Township.

Caulder, an Oxford resident, was an active member of the American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 in Oxford, MI, the American Legion Riders, and the Orion/Oxford Fraternal Order of Eagles 3613.

The euchre fundraiser includes a dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 108, 130E. Drahner Rd., with euchre beginning after, with cash prizes. Cost is $20 with pre-registration, $25 at the door. The fundraiser includes raffles, an auction and cash bar. Donations may also be made dropped off at the American Legion in Caulder’s name, or by Venmo @Euchre-4-Rebel.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff report, Caulder was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson three-wheeled motorcycle with his 12-year-old grandson as a passenger, southbound on Baldwin Road when a northbound 2019 Buick Envision driven by a 68-year-old Lapeer woman turned in front of the motorcycle in an attempt to complete a left turn onto westbound Hummer Lake Road.

Caulder and his grandson were thrown from the motorcycle. Caulder was pronounced dead at the scene. The grandson was transported to the hospital by the Oxford Twp. Fire Department in stable condition. The driver of the Buick was also hospitalized in stable condition, the sheriff’s office report stated.