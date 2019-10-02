Fun Times On The Road – Adult Version of Pac-Man

Are you having a fun time traversing the roads in Lake Orion as construction continues on Baldwin, Waldon, Maybee and Joslyn?

Before one project is completed, another one begins and thus we have nonstop aggravation.

Of course, when all of the construction is completed, we will supposedly have clear sailing throughout the community, which will allow us to focus on all the deadlocks on I-75.

We wanted someone to “fix the dam roads” but little did we know how it would adversely impact our daily driving habits.

Heck, most of the subdivisions in the area have “no access signs” at the entrances and detouring through shopping parking lots might just result in a ticket.

Also, the temporary entrances/exits to shopping and businesses introduces us to uneven, potholed gravel roads. Yikes!

But let’s look on the positive side. Yes, at times it feels as if we are in a continuous maze but if you ever played Pac-Man you can transfer those video game talents to your driving habits.

In the original Pac-Man game, the player has to eat, or devour, all the dots while avoiding ghosts.

In the Construction Version of Pac-Man, the driver has to avoid all the bumps and pot holes and detours and complete one’s route still within a reasonable amount of time.

Yes, it feels like a maze and is a Herculean effort, but do-able.

So next time you are journeying through the community just enable your Pac-Man skills and make it into a game. That may be the only way we can overcome traveling through a maze of barriers and blockades.

On a lighter side, there are 255 levels of Pac-Man in order to win, much more than the number of detours we face every day!

Bill Kalmar

Lake Orion