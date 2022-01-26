From St. Joseph’s kids with love . . .

On Jan. 19, Melissa Parenteau, welcome ministry coordinator for St. Joseph Catholic Church and School in Lake Orion, and her 4-year-old daughter, Noelle, hand-delivered over 150 thank-you cards to the Oxford Township Hall.

Made by St. Joseph’s K-8 students and religious education program participants, the cards express thanks and appreciation to Oxford’s dedicated first responders.

Gifts like these mean a lot to our law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel because they come straight from the heart.

In December, St. Joseph held a special Mass honoring first responders.

— CJ Carnacchio, Oxford Twp. director of grants and communications