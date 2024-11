Fundraiser supports library programming

The friends of the Orion Township Library will host a silent auction fundraiser at the library now through Nov. 23.

A collection of baskets that include items donated to support children and adult programming will be auctioned. Each basket is paired with a book, according to information from the Orion Township Public Library.

For more information, email fundraising chair Barb Shea Pote at sheapote@gmail.com. – J.G.