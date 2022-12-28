Friends of the Library used book sale Jan. 18-21

The Friends of the Orion Township Public Library will host a book sale at the library with public days from Jan. 18 – Jan. 21, with an exclusive preview to Friends members and teachers on Jan. 17.

“Our Friends book sales are a great place to pick up reading material for snowy days and help the Friends raise funds for our library at the same time,” said Don Walker, president of the Friends of the Orion Township Library. “Donations have been steadily coming in, thanks to the generosity of library patrons, and we are well stocked for the winter sale.”

The Friends offer hard cover and soft cover books in more than 40 categories, with prices at $1 or less.

Winter gently used book sale hours:

Jan. 17: Friends Member (memberships available at the door) Day and Teacher Day – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Open to the public, 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 18: Open to the public – 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 19: Open to the public – 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 20: Open to the public –10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (half off day)

Jan. 21: Open to the public – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ($5 bag day.)

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the book sale, reach out to the Friends at friends@orionlibrary.org or www.orionlibrary.org/friends.

Additionally, gently used book donations are accepted all year long at the library in the bins against the wall by the Twice-Told Tales shelves in the lobby.

The Orion Township Public Library is at 825 Joslyn. Rd. in Orion Township.

