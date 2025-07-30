Free Meals program seeks assistance to continue providing for the community

Nonprofit program has ‘a couple of months left’

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD — The Free Meals program volunteers in Oxford have spent more than five years making sure that their neighbors in need have a place to go every Wednesday to get a hot meal and some groceries to help get their families through the week.

It’s always been a grind for the nonprofit grassroots program, but now it seems it’s more of a month-to-month grind – or lately a week-to-week grind – in order to keep serving those in danger of food insecurity, said program lead Connie Miller.

“Donations are down to just about nothing. People say, ‘Well, $10 isn’t going to mean anything.’ Well, yeah it is. I put that together with other people’s donations and then that means something,” Miller said. “A dollar is not much, but when you put it together with 900 other people you’ve got something.”

Miller and her team begin serving at 5 p.m. Wednesdays at Immanuel Congregational Church in downtown Oxford. Visitors to the program get a prepared meal in a to-go box, milk, eggs and a bag of nonperishable canned and boxed goods and some odds and ends. “Guests” are largely from Oxford, Addison, Orion and Brandon townships, but there are no residency requirements to receive assistance.

“We serve with respect, dignity and humor,” Miller said. “We don’t ask for ID. We don’t ask for names or where they live. If they need help, we’re here to help. It’s that simple. We don’t ask questions, other than what they need and how many people are in their family. And there is no judgment.”

Miller said she spends $600 a week or more on stocking the pantry with nonperishable items, personal hygiene items, milk and eggs. She also occasionally has to buy ingredients so that she and her staff can make prepared meals for the people they serve.

“I’m keeping an eye on every dollar, week to week,” Miller said. “Our numbers are going up every week because we’re getting more new people. It’s impossible to predict going forward what each week is going to look like.”

Free Meals typically provides 100-120 prepared meals each week, and seasonal produce along with a bag of pantry items, to help out. Miller said they serve about 42-50 families each week. The program is 100% financed by donations and run by volunteers.

“We’re not paying any presidents or CEOs or CFOs or anything. So, anything that is donated goes directly to buy food, milk, eggs,” Miller said. “It’s really just the community giving to the community. It’s just your neighbors helping you out. And we really need to keep it going.”

Donations

While several individuals and groups have donated goods, the program is in dire need of funds to keep the pantry stocked and purchase the perishable items.

“In the beginning (in 2020, during the pandemic), we had people throwing money at us. And now, whenever I start to worry, something great happens. So, I just try to keep the faith that we will provide as much as we can for as many as we can,” Miller said.

Once a month the Free Meals program also distributes toiletries – toothpaste, deodorant, body wash, shampoo – to people.

The program is independent but has a partnership with Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, which houses the food pantry and serves as a distribution location.

To donate to the Free Meals program, contact Connie Miller at 248-933-4579 or Immanuel Congregational Church at 248-628-1610. Mail donations to Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 1 Hovey St., Oxford, MI 48371 with Free Meals in the memo line of checks.

Community and Business Support

Community groups like 42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation have held food drives and donated the food they’ve collected to Free Meals. Oxford Schools Early College students have collected goods and volunteered during distribution for their Capstone projects.

“I especially love it that the kids are involved because they get it now, they understand what we’re doing,” Miller said. “They don’t even think to look down on someone who is in need.”

Some area businesses – like Arrowhead Grille by Crank’s at Fieldstone Golf Club in Auburn Hills, Independence Village of Oxford and Italia Gardens in Oxford – regularly donate prepared meals.

During the summer months, the Oxford Community Garden run by Oxford Parks & Recreation volunteers donates fresh produce to Free Meals, and parks and recreation has held other events with donations going to Free Meals.

There are food donation boxes at Oxford Township Hall, the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation office, Oxford Community Television and Chase Bank in Oxford.

The View Newspaper Group has donated newspapers for the past two years so that the program’s volunteers can hold a newspaper sales fundraiser.

Free Meals has received grants from the Romeo-based Four County Community Foundation, but those grant dollars do not cover the annual operating costs of the program – and since the need in communities is increasing, those dollars have lessened over the past couple of years.