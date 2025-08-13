Free marijuana/medication lockboxes

OXFORD — The North Oakland Community Coalition is offering free marijuana/prescription medication lockboxes during its Protect It, Protect Them campaign on Aug. 14.

The lockboxes will be distributed to the public from 5-7 p.m. at Oxford Fire Station #1, 96 N. Washington St. The nonprofit NOCC will not ask names or personal information of anyone requesting a lockbox. The distribution is a drive-through event.

The NOCC recommends locking up marijuana and prescription medication to help reduce the risk of both youth and pet access.

The North Oakland Community Coalition supports the Lake Orion and Oxford communities by promoting mental and physical health for all, free of alcohol and substance misuse, through educational programs and collaborative partnerships. Online: noccmi.org. – J.N.