Free disposal day at WM Eagle Valley Recycling and Disposal Facility

Waste Management is hosting a free-disposal-day event for Orion on Saturday, June 8 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Eagle Valley Recycling and Disposal Facility location located on 600 W Silverbell Rd. Residents must bring valid identification.

Eagle Valley Recycling and Disposal accepts non-friable asbestos, auto-shredder fluff, construction and demolition debris, crushed empty drums, industrial and special wastes, municipal solid wastes and naturally occurring radioactive material.

Yard waste, tires, white goods that contain or have contained freon, e-waste recycling and construction debris from small home-improvement projects will not be accepted.

Another free-disposal day is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

For more information on the facility visit eaglevalleylandfill.wm.com/documents/2023EagleValleyFactSheetRVSDFinal.pdf

– J.G.