Fourth of July on the lake…

Lake Orion was filled with excitement this Fourth of July weekend with thousands of people visiting the downtown area to enjoy the annual Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation fireworks show on Saturday.

Before the fireworks festivities, people took to the water to cool off, swimming, paddle boarding and boating on Lake Orion.

The LOFF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to organizing and funding spectacular fireworks for the Lake Orion community, is already fundraising for next year’s show. To donate to the LOFF, visit their Facebook or GoFundMe pages, or email lakeorionfireworksfoundation@gmail.com.