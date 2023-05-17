Fourteen Lake Orion High School student athletes sign to play college sports

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

ORION TWP. — Lake Orion High School held their final signing day of the year to honor 14 student athletes who signed letters of intent to play their respective sports at various colleges across the country and one internationally.

This final group of students join 19 other Dragon athletes who signed to colleges this year, making the 2022-23 signing class one of the largest groups the school has had, said LOHS Athletic Director Chris Bell.

“There are thousands upon thousands of student athletes that play high school sports in the state of Michigan. And really only an elite number go on and get to play college athletics,” Bell said. “It’s a tribute to their hard work in the classroom…and also their hard work and guidance in the athletic arena as well. We are so proud of them and the greatest thing about them is they’re great kids, they really are.”

Football

Bell, who is also the head coach of the LOHS varsity football team, introduced his two athletes Alec Fisher and Patrick Rowland.

Fisher, a starter on the Dragon defensive line, signed to play at Calvin University where he plans to major in music.

Rowland, a team captain and middle linebacker for Lake Orion, signed to continue his football career at Hope College where he will study business.

Swimming

Head coach of the Lake Orion boys swim and dive team, Benjamin Winn introduced swimmer Evan Fox.

Fox, leading scorer for the Dragons with over 741 individual varsity points, signed to swim at Grand Valley State University.

Baseball

Dragon varsity baseball head coach Andy Schramek introduced four of his players who signed to play baseball next year.

Lawson Scavone, a middle infielder for the Dragon varsity team, signed to play baseball at Lake Michigan College where he plans to get his associates degree and then move on to pursue a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Cooper Villareal, a pitcher, first baseman and captain for Lake Orion, signed to Bryant Stratton.

Casey Robertson, Dragon pitcher, signed to play at Concordia University.

Joey Bruno, a captain and second baseman for the Dragons, will play at Lansing Community College where he will study business.

Softball

Assistant coach for the LOHS varsity softball team, David Wilson, introduced his player Sophie Stironek.

Stironek, a four year varsity player and catcher for the Lake Orion team, signed to play softball at Hope College where she plans to major in exercise science.

Girls Soccer

Anna Wandrie was introduced by Amanda Hutchinson, the assistant coach of the girls varsity soccer team.

Wandrie, a captain and midfielder for the Lake Orion Dragons, signed to play soccer at the University of South Carolina Beaufort where she will study business.

Boys Soccer

Jason Wise, assistant coach for the boys varsity soccer team introduced two of his players; Jackson Dear and Mihailo Janevski.

Dear, a versatile forward for the Dragons, is headed to Northwood University to join their soccer program where he also plans to study entrepreneurship.

Janevski, a midfielder for the Lake Orion team, signed to play soccer at Spring Arbor University where he plans to study finance and economics.

Cheer and Stunt

Head coach of the girls varsity cheer team, Nicole Hills, introduced her athlete, Mya Thebo.

Thebo, a four year varsity player, is joining the national winning cheer program at Davenport University.

Lacrosse

Ron Hebert introduced two of his varsity players who signed.

Jamesen Raye, midfielder for the Dragons, signed to play lacrosse at Grand Valley State University.

Sam Haynes, Lake Orion midfielder, is joining the lacrosse team at Mt. Saint Mary’s College.

Basketball

Head coach of the Lake Orion boys varsity basketball team José Andrades introduced post player Blake Lindell.

Lindell, a three year varsity player, signed to play basketball at Concordia University in the fall.