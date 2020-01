I totally disagree!

These buildings are ruining the charm of our town. The first one was bad enough.

I suggest the builder look at the empty old high school and do his magic there. It can be used for shops and condos. It will not dwarf our downtown shopping district and take up precious parking spots.

Employees have complained they can’t even find room to park as it is.

Please say no to this building, especially where it wants to go…

Char Follis

Lake Orion