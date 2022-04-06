Four from Orion receive Oakland County 40 Under 40 honors

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Four professionals from the Orion area have been named to the elite 40 Under 40 class as the best young talents in Oakland County.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced the 10th 40 Under 40 class in March, honoring young professionals who live and/or work in Oakland County.

“This diverse group of exceptional individuals are leaders and entrepreneurs, activists and teachers,” Coulter said. “But overall, they are all passionate about their communities, successful in their careers and bound for great things in the future. They embody the Oakland Together message that blends talent, skill and excellence with a commitment to public service.”

The members of this year’s 40 Under 40 class were selected by an independent committee from 125 applicants born before Dec. 31, 1981.

The 40 Under 40 recognition was started by late county Executive L. Brooks Patterson.

Orion recipients have included Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett, business owner and Orion Township Trustee Brian Birney, Orion Township Parks & Rec. Director Aaron Whatley, Rev. Eric Johnson, business owner Jennifer Meier, Supervisor/Administrator for LOCS Learning Options High School Kristin Sliwinski and former Lake Orion DDA Executive Director Suzanne Perreault.

Melissa Ford, 40, Manager, Paint Creek Trail

Ford, a Lake Orion resident, became manager of the 8.9-mile Paint Creek Trail in October 2018.

She was at the helm of the trail management system throughout the pandemic shutdown when people tired of being cooped up inside were looking for outdoor recreational opportunities – like walking, running and biking on the Paint Creek Trail.

“I definitely didn’t think this is how it would go when I started this job,” said Ford. “Obviously, no one could have thought about this pandemic happening, but now we’ve adapted and I think we’ve really been a spot that people could turn to during all of this to release some of the stress in their lives. We’ve been happy to accommodate those folks.”

The Paint Creek Trail was the first Non-Motorized Rail-to-Trail in the State of Michigan and now receives more than 100,000 visitors annually. The trail traverses through Rochester, Rochester Hills, Oakland Township, Orion Township and the Village of Lake Orion.

“I’m very thankful and honored to receive this recognition. One of the things that’s really exciting for me is receiving this as a working mom. I have three little girls (ages two, five and eight), so having them see me achieve this and showing them that they can be a leader in their community and hopefully inspiring them too. So, that’s what’s really personal to me about it.”

Ford said she’s excited about meeting the other members of the 40 Under 40 class and hearing about the work they’re doing in Oakland County. “And maybe about the possibilities of working collaboratively with one another.”

The awards are important, she said, to acknowledge all the different people who are in a community “and the value that all of those different roles have, whether you’re in the private sector or the public sector. All of it’s important to make a community thrive.”

Ford added that this was not just an honor for her but an honor for the Paint Creek Trail system and shows that the county appreciates the trail, what they do and the services they provide to the community.

For more information on the Paint Creek Trail, visit paintcreektrail.org.

Vernon Burden, 39, Assistant Principal, Lake Orion High School

Vernon Burden is in his 18th year as an educator, including four years at Lake Orion High School.

Before joining Lake Orion schools, Burden was in Southfield for the first 13 years of his career, both as an educator and a football, wrestling and track coach.

He said he appreciates being named to the 40 Under 40 class, but when you love what you do, it’s not really work.

“I was kind of shocked but really appreciative of it,” Burden chuckled. “I was looking at the list and to see so many accomplished people, and I just don’t put myself in that category because I get to do what I really enjoy doing all the time. I get to work with students. I get to work with staff. I’m a people person, so just working with others helps me do my job well. Working with students, watching them grow, watching their successes, their failures. Working with staff to help them grow. Meeting so many people from different backgrounds…”

“I’m so lucky to be able to sit in a position where my success and my accomplishments and the efficacy of my work is beneficial to how other people work and how other people grow. The way I look at the award: I work with the best students in the nation, I work with the greatest staff in the nation,” Burden said.

Burden grew up in Southfield in southern Oakland County, has lived in Novi and lives in Farmington Hills, so he’s been an Oakland County guy for decades and knows the importance of recognizing those in the community.

“I really like the Oakland Together initiative. I’ve seen a lot of the communities (in Oakland County) and I really love the community up here. But Oakland County in general is a very special place. Each individual city has its own uniqueness, it has its nuance. But when you put the entire county together it says something about southeastern Michigan. You have industrial areas, you have rural areas, you have all different levels of socio-economic status. Each municipality that combines to make Oakland County, I think makes it one of the best counties in the state.

“To acknowledge the individuals that are Generation Z and Millennials, that are doing great things that will continue to grow the county, I think it benefits everyone to continue to showcase individuals that are doing some extraordinary things.”

“I love Lake Orion. I love that everyone’s a Dragon. Go Dragons.”

For more in Lake Orion Community Schools, visit lakeorionschools.org.

Kyle Hagan, 31, Lieutenant, Orion Twp. Fire Department

Kyle Hagan is Orion through and through – even though he now lives in Oxford. He’s a Lake Orion High School grad and now serves as a lieutenant with the Orion Township Fire Department and has completed the Professional Emergency Manager (PEM) program through the state of Michigan.

Hagan credits those he’s learned from for achieving the 40 Under 40 recognition.

“It is very humbling. I think it is more of a testament to those whom I’ve learned from. I have had the great fortune to have had great examples of leadership and sacrifice in my career. I have constantly been studying different styles of leadership and service and try to emulate the best pieces from each person I encounter,” he said.

Hagan said it’s important for people to see the work being done by residents in their own communities.

“This program is great for the community. This program casts a wide net of officials from every sector of the county and sheds a light on the stunning work being done. The community needs to be able to see and recognize the important accomplishments of the great professionals in Oakland County.”

“I was proud to know I’m doing things the ‘right way. I have learned from so many strong leaders and only hope that I can continue to carry on the strong work they have taught me.

“This recognition is humbling; however, it is something I did not earn on my own- the work everyone at the Fire Department is doing is worthy of recognition and praise,” Hagan said.

Andrew DeHaan, 36, D.D.S., M.S., DeHaan Orthodontics

Dr. Andrew DeHaan is owner and orthodontist at DeHaan Orthodontics in Orion Township.

He has been voted best orthodontist for the past 10 years in the Lake Orion Review’s annual Best of the Best poll.

DeHaan was born and raised in Southeast Michigan, growing up in Shelby Township playing a lot of hockey and baseball and earned his Eagle Scout rank.

He attended the University of Detroit Mercy where he completed his Bachelor’s Degree, Doctor of Dental Surgery, Masters of Science in Orthodontics and Certificate in Orthodontics.

He is active in the dental community as a Board Member of the Oakland County Dental Association, as well as a member of committees with the Michigan Dental Association and the American Association of Orthodontists.

DeHaan has also been active in the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce and received the chamber’s Community Beautification Award at the annual Impact Awards ceremony. DeHaan invested in a new facility at 922 S. Baldwin Rd. in Orion Township, part of the continuing development of the Baldwin Road corridor.

Online: dehaanortho.com.