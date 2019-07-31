Foul play! Vandals target public restrooms at fire station in the village

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Vandals have struck the public restrooms at the Orion Township Fire Department’s Fire Station No. 1 on Anderson Street, causing some damage and leaving drug and alcohol paraphernalia behind.

Molly LaLone, executive director of the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority, said there have been a few instances of vandalism over the past few weeks.

“There’s been property destruction. There’s been defacement (such as) stickers. There’s been liquor and drug paraphernalia left in the bathrooms,” LaLone said.

LaLone didn’t have an estimated cost of the damage, but said the DDA or village would likely cover those costs. She added that the DDA pays a cleaning service to clean the public restrooms three times a week.

“The village and the DDA and the fire department are working to make it a safe environment,” LaLone said. “We’re getting quotes for surveillance cameras and the contractor is going to make sure that they’re placed to comply with privacy issues.”

The restrooms were open 24 hours a day, but that could change.

LaLone said the DDA and village are in discussions with the fire department about when the restrooms can be locked and unlocked. The restrooms would likely be locked at night and unlocked in the morning.

The public restrooms were constructed last year as part of a $2.6 million renovation project by Orion Township to the 40-year-old fire station. An “open station” event celebrated the completion of the renovations – when the restrooms became open to the public – on Oct. 14.

The public restrooms are accessible through the south end of the fire station.

“We did focus groups in 2015 and 2016 and the public request was for public restrooms in that area. There was also a need for them because we’re a trailhead for the Paint Creek Trail and the Iron Belle Trail,” LaLone said. “So, we worked with Orion Township when they were doing renovations to the fire station so that we could provide them.”

Anyone with information on the vandalism should call the Lake Orion Police Department’s non-emergency line at 248-693-8321.