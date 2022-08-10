Former Lake Orion High School teacher sentenced to a year in jail for sex crimes against former student

By Jim Newell

OAKLAND COUNTY — A former Lake Orion High School teacher was sentenced to a year in jail after reaching a plea agreement that reduced her charges and jail time, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

Kathleen “Kate” Veronica Boozer was sentenced to a year in jail and after she pled no contest to having a sexual relationship with a former student when that student was 16 years old. Boozer was reportedly 28 at the time of the encounters in 2014.

That student, Ryan Crue, came forward and spoke out about the relationship exclusively to FOX 2 in December 2020.

Boozer was booked into the Oakland County Jail – Annex at 4:08 p.m. Aug. 2, according to booking and incarceration information on the Oakland County Jail website.

Her scheduled release date is May 31, 2023, according to the OCJ.

Boozer must now register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment. She is to have no contact with her former student or his family.

Boozer reached a plea deal and agreed to plead no contest to two counts of 3rd degree criminal sex conduct and was sentenced to a year in jail.

As part of the plea deal, two other charges were dropped, FOX 2 reported. Boozer could have faced up to 15 years in prison.

Crue told the news station that he and Boozer had some form of sexual intercourse more than 100 times at the school and sometimes in Boozer’s classroom.

After the story broke, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Former Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the sheriff’s office was not informed of the accusations back in when they occurred.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office looked into the case again after Karen McDonald was elected prosecutor and eventually filed charges against Boozer.