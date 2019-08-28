FISH distributes 148 backpacks loaded with school supplies

By C.J. Carnacchio

Leader Editor

Thanks to a local nonprofit group, some Oxford and Lake Orion students are starting the new school year with the tools necessary to help them succeed academically.

On Friday, Oxford-Orion FISH distributed brand-new backpacks brimming with a variety of school supplies to 115 students from low-income families. An additional 33 backpacks were handed out on Monday.

“I love it,” said Michelle, an Oxford mother who picked up backpacks for four of her five children. “It saves so much time and money, and I’m just so thankful for the donors and the community. I just love Oxford. We’ve only been here two years now. It’s just awesome to know that people are willing to help and give. We’re so grateful.”

“This (program) helps single parents so much because it’s tough out here. This is a blessing. I appreciate it,” said Beatriz, a Lake Orion resident who picked up backpacks for her daughter and nephew.

Friday’s recipients included 58 elementary students (25 girls and 33 boys), 30 middle school students (eight girls and 22 boys) and 27 high school students (12 girls and 15 boys). Friday’s 115 recipients came from 40 Oxford families and 16 Lake Orion families.

On Monday, FISH distributed another 33 backpacks to kids from 18 families, 15 of which were from Oxford and three from Lake Orion.

“This really helps me a lot,” said Serena, a Lake Orion resident with one child in seventh grade. “I’m a single mom. I make minimum wage, basically. I don’t have the money to buy him what he needs.”

Knowing her child now has the appropriate materials to handle his schoolwork is a “huge” weight off Serena’s shoulders.

“This helps tremendously,” she said.

Serena is definitely a big fan of FISH.

“This is a great organization and I am so grateful we have this available to our community,” she said. “Thank you (to) FISH for everything they do for me.”

Michelle said having these new backpacks loaded with supplies “brings a smile” to her face “and most definitely” the faces of her children.

“When they’re happy, I’m a happy mom,” she said.

She noted getting backpacks and school supplies from FISH takes some pressure off her already-tight household budget.

“It’s a big help because I’m not working. I’m at home with the kids while my husband is working,” Michelle explained. “We’re a one-income family of seven, so it gets hard. It’s rough at times. This (program) is just so helpful.”

Being a single mom with two sons, plus guardianship of a little girl, is a big financial challenge for Linda, an Oxford resident. She’s grateful to have FISH in her corner, providing this type of support.

“It kind of makes me want to cry,” she said. “I love this place.”

Linda noted if she had to buy backpacks and supplies for all three children, she would “probably have to start (saving) at the beginning of the year just to get enough.”