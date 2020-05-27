First responders use Narcan, save three people from cocaine overdose

Three people are alive after first responders in Orion Township saved them from a cocaine overdose on Friday.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and Orion Township firefighters responded to the 1000 of Indianwood Road at 10 p.m. May 22 after getting a call that a man and two women were suffering from an overdose, according to a police report from Undersheriff Mike McCabe’s office.

The victims were an Orion Township woman, age 38, a West Bloomfield Township woman, also 38, and a 40-year-old man form Miami, Florida.

Upon arrival, Deputies found the man and the West Bloomfield Township woman lying on the floor unresponsive and struggling to breathe. Deputies administered Narcan (Naloxone) to each of the victims, according to police.

Paramedics from Star EMS arrived on the scene and assumed medical treatment, stabilizing the two.

Another female, who was the homeowner, was also inside the residence. She was incoherent and unable to stand, with slurred speech, police said. The Orion Township woman admitted that she and her friends had been drinking alcoholic beverages and using cocaine.

Deputies located alcoholic beverages, narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia inside the home and seized the narcotics as evidence.

The man and West Bloomfield woman were identified and transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital for further evaluation.

The homeowner’s condition had improved and was left with a friend who had come to the home. The friend agreed to stay overnight with the homeowner, according to sheriff’s office reports.

– By Jim Newell