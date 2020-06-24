Father Joe Dailey, Christ the Redeemer Pastor, retires

After nearly 43 years of service as a Catholic priest, Father Joe Dailey, pastor at Christ the Redeemer, is retiring. The Christ the Redeemer parish plans to honor and celebrate Father Joe on June 27 and 28 during his final weekend of masses. On Saturday, the parish is expected to participate in a “walk by” to wish him well.

Dailey became the third pastor of Christ the Redeemer 31 years ago and was apart of the parish in 1984 when masses were held at the old Proper School in Gingellville, during the development of the current church on Waldon Road and through to the present.

In his first year at Christ the Redeemer, the parish decided to donate 10 percent of the Sunday Collection to the poor, a practice that they continue today and in 1996, built their first Habitat for Humanity House and have since built or rehabbed 21 homes.

“Father Joe is known for his thought-provoking homilies, as well as his love of music,” said Michael Evola, Christ the Redeemer parishioner, in a press release. “Before he was ordained, he had recorded several albums of Catholic liturgical music. The parish still treasures these hymns.” — M.K.