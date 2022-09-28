Fall change is everywhere

George Bernard Shaw wrote – “Progress is impossible without change; and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”

In line with this statement, we recently put our thoughts into changing our yard. We realized our little plantings from 40 years ago had grown so much they now provided our gardens too little sunlight. We made the tough decision to take down what has always been a beautiful tree and move some large shrubs to another area. Through these changes, we have created a pathway for something new: a raised garden area where there will be more sunlight. Now that’s good!

I love seeing a lot of sunlight but change is on its way; our weather has already turned cooler. The usual fall darkness has taken away the extra hours of summer sun too. Fall is here and this year’s sunlight, warm weather, rain or lack of, have made their impact. The trees are responding and change is happening.

Remember, God the Great Organized Designer, created all there is. This tells us there is an interconnected energy to everything. As you take note of the changes in nature, reflect on your own life. What changes are going on there?

This week is about change as our life’s journey brings us right into the time of the Autumn Equinox. A quick Google search tells us that during this time the sun will shine its light directly on the equator. This gives both the northern and southern hemispheres about the same amount of light.

What is the fall season showing you to change in your life? For me, I know winter is coming and it’s showing me the days are becoming shorter. The sunlight I enjoy will lessen each day as the year 2022 begins its descent. Many things will come up for us to look at during this time, and we choose what we want in our lives. Old ideas, habits, old ways of being and thoughts fall away giving us time to rebirth new ideals.

Change is good and a new awareness helps us to enjoy who we will be going forward. We can choose to struggle with change, but change is a necessary part of life. With the movement of the earth, we change. Every day, life changes, the only one constant is God. Still the Creator of all, still the overarching energy of life, still the highest power.

God is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. The only changes you will find with God in your life will be your awareness of His expression, how you interpret Him and how you allow Him to show up in your life.

Charles Fillmore, cofounder of Unity, knew there was one thing that was for sure in life and that was change. He spent his life teaching people of every denomination how to go through life changes by connecting with God through prayer and meditation. Unity teaches us skills for living.

Try using Unity’s 5 Basic Unity Principles to help you to go through all changes in your life too.

1. There is only one Presence and one Power active as the Universe and in my life: God the Good.

2. Our essence is of God; therefore we are inherently good. This God essence was fully expressed in Jesus, the Christ.

3. We are co-creators with God, creating reality through thoughts held in Mind.

4. Through prayer and meditation, we align our heart-mind with God. Denials and affirmations are tools we use.

5. Through thoughts, words, and actions, we live the Truth we know.

Regardless of how the changes in your life present themselves, open your mindset to finding the good in all of them. Life is a playground for your creative thoughts to co-create with God… create something good!

During this time of year, let fall away anything and everything that keeps your spiritual growth from blossoming into more. Sit in the stillness enjoying the interconnectedness of all of life and its changes. Be in the present moment, open and willing to serve all the goodness God provides through you. Watch how life progresses through you.

May you easily flow with the changes of fall 2022,

Linda La Croix

Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion

1 Corinthians 3:9: “For we are God’s fellow workers. You are God’s field, God’s building.”