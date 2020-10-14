Facebook and Twitter Poll results — poll ending Oct. 12

Last week, we asked our followers “Now that President Donald J. Trump has Coronavirus, how likely are you to follow safety protocols, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings?”

We had 50 people respond to the poll on Facebook, with 31 people stating they would definitely be stricter; 12 people selected “What safety protocols?”; seven said they would try harder but made no guarantees; and there were no votes for “Trump doesn’t change, why should I?”

However, other residents let us know that they have been taking precautions and will continue to do so.

“There should be an option that I already do thake precautions and will continue.” wrote Nina Sorenson Thurwachter. Several others chimed in to state they are doing the same.

“I don’t care what Trump does,” wrote Gary Ishmael. “I follow the science and make my own decisions.”

Several others echoed Ishmael’s position as well.

On Twitter, we received 17 votes, with nine people stating they would definitely be stricter; two people selected “What safety protocols?”; one said they would try harder but made no guarantees; and there were five votes for “Trump doesn’t change, why should I?”