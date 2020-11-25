Facebook and Twitter Poll results — poll ending Nov. 23

Last week, we asked our followers “What was your reaction to Lake Orion Schools shifting all students back to remote learning after just one week of the full district returing to in-person?”

We had 40 people respond to the poll on Facebook, with 36 people stating they were Not surprised; three people said I thought we would last longer; one person indicated that they were Disappointed/Angry and no one said they were Genuinely shocked.

On Twitter, we received 24 votes, with 15 people stating they were Not surprised; two people said I thought we would last longer; seven people indicated that they were Disappointed/Angry and no one said they were Genuinely shocked.

Unscientific results: A majority of our followers were not surprised that LOCS shifted students back to remote learning.