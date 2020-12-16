Facebook and Twitter Poll results — poll ending Dec. 14

Last week, we asked our followers: “Lake Orion Community Schools announced last week that all previously in-person students would remain in the remote setting until Jan. 19. What do you think about the district’s decision, why?”

We had 75 people respond to the poll on Facebook, with 46 people stating that they thought it was a Good call; 19 people said it was a Bad call; 10 people indicated that they See both sides and no one said they were Unsure.

On Twitter, we received 24 votes, with 10 people stating that they thought it was a Good call; 7 people said it was a Bad call; 7 people indicated that they See both sides and no one said they were Unsure.

Unscientific results: A majority of our followers feel Lake Orion Community School’s decision to keep students in a remote setting until Jan. 19 was a good call.