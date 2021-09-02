Eula Mae Smyth Bowman, 94, of Waterford

Eula Mae Smyth Bowman of Waterford departed this life on August 29 at the age of 94.

She was born near Beattyville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lawrence T. Smyth and Minnie B. Smyth.

After graduation from Lee County High School, Eula Mae attended Crump Business School in Lexington, Kentucky. Eula worked as a secretary and teacher prior to marrying the love of her life, William D. Bowman and moving to Michigan in 1948.

She left the workforce to become a wonderful homemaker and loving mother to her three children in Orion, Michigan where she lived for almost 50 years. She was an avid member and Sunday school teacher at Joslyn Avenue Presbyterian Church for many years. After her children were grown, Eula Mae worked at Sears in Pontiac, Michigan until her retirement. No one loved her family, a party, or bingo more than Eula.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Dreyfus Bowman, and infant daughter, Carolyn Sue Bowman.

Eula Mae is survived by her three children, sons, Michael D. Bowman (Martha) and Gregory L. Bowman (Brooke), and daughter Teresa “Terri” G. Kalich (Richard).

She is survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Alfano (Steven), Sarah Peterson (Erich), Emily Bowman (Chris Siefring), Amy Kalich (Jenny McGuckin), Natalie Macchiorola-Bowman, Daisy Bowman and Carson Bowman; and great grandchildren, Jorden Dailey, Amelia Peterson, Violet Peterson, Miabella Macchiorola and Maci Grams.

She is also survived by her brother, William S. Smyth (Bonnie), and predeceased by her loving sister, Nina Smyth Coldiron Cockerham.

Funeral services will be held at noon on September 9 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Interment is at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston, Michigan.

Online condolences and guestbook:

www.sparksgriffin.com