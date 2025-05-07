Engineers to submit grant application on village’s behalf for street improvements

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Nowak and Fraus Engineers will prepare and submit a grant application on Lake Orion’s behalf that, once submitted, will make the village eligible for funding for local street improvements.

Nowak and Fraus Engineers, a civil engineering, land surveying and land planning firm, will do so because Lake Orion’s Village Council approved a contract for NFE to complete these services for $4,500, according to the meeting’s agenda packet.

The village programmed the completion of the street improvements into its capital improvement plan for the 2025-26 fiscal year for an estimated cost of $547,000. Submitting the grant application will make Lake Orion eligible for up to $250,000 in funding for the projects. The $250,000 can be used for eligible costs, which include roadway construction and storm-water improvements, according to a document NFE sent Lake Orion Village Manager Darwin McClary.

The document also states sections of the following local roads were outlined for improvement under “treatment plan A: North Shore Drive, Lake Street, Clare Street, Lake Street, Andrews Street, West Flint Street, Bellevue Avenue, Westpoint Street, Highland Avenue, Washington Street, West 87 Shadbolt and Andrews Street.

Funding awards are expected in fall 2025 for the 2026 construction year.

The village council will discuss a budget adjustment to appropriate the funds necessary for the project during their next regular meeting, according to McClary.

The Village Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on May 12.