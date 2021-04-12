Elizabeth (Braidwood) Spear, 85, formerly of Lake Orion

Elizabeth Ann (Braidwood) Spear of Marana, Arizona, formerly of Lake Orion passed away March 9, 2021. She was 85 years old.

“Liz” grew up in Lake Orion, graduating from LOHS with the class of 1953.

She is survived by her three sons; Charles Spear of Waterford; Jeff Spear (Mercedes)of Marana; and Gene Spear (Kristi) of Lake Orion, and special friends Mark and Paulette Wright of Casa Grande, Arizona.

She is also survived by four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a grandson.

Liz retired from the University of Arizona, in Tucson, where she worked in accounts receivable. Prior to moving to Arizona, she worked at the Orion Township Hall, and in the cafeterias in the Lake Orion school system.

She was active in the Lake Orion Chapter of the Eastern Star, and Lake Orion Assembly of Rainbow Girls. She especially enjoyed her involvement with the Rainbow Girls, thinking of them as the daughters she didn’t have.

A memorial service for Liz, and two cousins who passed during the pandemic is being planned in Arizona.

No local services are planned at this time.