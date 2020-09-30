Elect Misty Morris to the Lake Orion Board of Education

Misty Morris is a powerhouse! She is the perfect combination of confidence, drive, dedication, and humility.

With three children in Lake Orion Schools, she is the perfect person to represent families as a member of the Lake Orion Board of Education.

She is an active volunteer within the schools and in the community. She was a Webber PTO board member and has volunteered countless hours at the school. She has also chaired multiple high profile events, including Trunk or Treat—which is always a fan favorite!

Misty managed all of this while also building an incredible real estate career, a profession that she makes personal by treating her clients like family.

She gives 110 percent to everything she does: family, career, volunteering.

Misty Morris is the whole package and someone I could see fighting for what is right for our schools and families. She definitely has my vote.

Lyla Dyer

Lake Orion