Ehman Center proposal has too many apartments

I am not saying no to the plan, but (I) do not think we need EIGHTY-NINE apartments on this too small piece of property…it is just too many for this area!

And just where would all those cars park? Underground?

I live right across the street and have a sump pump over here! So, what about the water table? Plan sounds way to big for this area to me!

But something also needs to be done with that beautiful building. They did make apartments out of Central High School in Flint, but did not disturb the surrounding neighborhood, and it looks good too. Just not that many. Greed is a terrible thing these days.

Carol Louden Reyes

Lake Orion