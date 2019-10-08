Egner, Christopher J.; 56, of Lake Orion

Christopher James Egner; of Lake Orion; passed away on October 5, 2019. He was 56-years-old.

Chris is the beloved son of Pauline and the late Jim Egner; loving brother of Kathie (Jon) Blaylock, Debbie Egner (David Bartley), Pam Chuey and the late Mark Egner; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews; and dear friend to many. Chris will always be remembered for his good sense of humor, his positive attitude, and amazing grace under hardship. He was never heard complaining and was nothing but giving in all the years his health tried to hold him back. Chris would try just about anything and in doing so would go full force and without limits. He loved to research a variety of topics, loved his Sudoku and his favorite hangout spot, A Bean to Go.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint St., Lake Orion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rochester Christian Church or to North Oakland Transportation Authority.