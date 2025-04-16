Egg-stravaganza at the AU Foundation Easter egg hunt

ORION TWP. — Dozens of kids and their families gathered for the Awesome and Unique Special Needs Foundation’s annual Easter egg hunt at Lake Orion Community School’s CERC building on Saturday.

The celebration featured balloon animals, face painting, crafts, games, a magician and food and drinks in addition to the egg hunt.

The Awesome and Unique Special Needs Foundation was established in Oakland County in 2021 as a nonprofit 501(c)(3). The foundation hosts activities for children with special needs and their families in Oxford and Lake Orion, providing opportunities for fun, social interaction throughout the year. Online: www.ausnf.org.

Anyone interested in donating, volunteering to help with activities, or for additional information, can contact Mary Vellucci, the foundation’s founder, at mary@ausnf.org. – J.G.