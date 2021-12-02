Eat for the cause . . . Oxford Strong

From the left, Ken Grant, Scott Taylor and daughter Evelyn Taylor were getting the dough ready at 8 a.m. this morning.

A couple of area eateries have reached out to us that I wanted to share. These two businesses don’t want fame or slaps on the backs . .. they just want to help.

Locally, Scott Taylor and Crew at Sick Pizza downtown Oxford are (duh) making pizzas. Here’s the groovy part they are not selling pizzas. “Thursday through this Sunday we are giving away pizzas for a donation. No calls, no online orders…just carry out…I’m going to make as many small round pizzas that I can prep and cook and give them away with an effort to fill a 5 gallon bucket with cash. My hope is folks in there, being with each other, getting a pie or two and making a donation,” Taylor said, adding that his staff is all working as volunteers.

They will not have salads or sandwiches. Just pizza. They are located at 33 N. Washington Street.

Also received not from the Stuart Perry family in Goodrich, they run The 411 Pub in that town. Here’s what daughter Adele sent, “We at The 411 Pub are extremely saddened with the events in Oxford. Our prayers are with all families, students, school staff, and first responders. We cannot do much to ease the pain but we can do this, this SATURDAY DECEMBER 4, we will donate 50% of sales to the Oxford Families. A donation will be made to the account set up by Oxford Bank. Our hearts are with you. We are so sorry for your loss. “

Their restaurant is located at 10230 Hegel Road in downtown Goodrich. Their phone is 810-636-9200.

If other local business owner is doing something and wants us to share. Drop us a line.

— Don Rush

From the left, Ken Grant, Scott Taylor and daughter Evelyn Taylor were getting the dough ready at 8 a.m. this morning.