Dynamic Wellness Collaborative’s Karyn Skiba to welcome new business to community

Karyn Skiba of Dynamic Wellness Collaborative cuts the ribbon with her business partner Tammi Antishin beside her on March 6 during the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce ceremony welcoming the new business to the Orion community. Dynamic Wellness Collaborative’s team of mental health wellness counselors offer a holistic approach to healing, including massage therapy and coaching, EFT tapping, mindful healing techniques and more. For more information visit www.dynamicwellnesscollaborative.com. Photo by Jim Misener
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post
Leave a Reply