Duguid, Marilyn; 84, of Oxford

Marilyn Duguid; 84, of Oxford, passed away January 29, 2019 in Pontiac, MI. She was 84-years-old.

Marilyn was born in Detroit, MI February 6, 1934 to Harlan and Mildred Kaser. She is the beloved mother of Cynthia Duguid, Linda (James) Fitzpatrick and the late Paul Duguid. She is grandmother to Brent Williams, Leah (James) Earhart, Jason (Marilyn) Fitzpatrick, Christopher Fitzpatrick and Rachel (Kenneth) Grygier; and great-grandmother to Ryan, Kyra and Aaron Williams; Colton, Hailey and Evelyn Earhart; Jacquelyn Fitzpatrick; Nicole and Andrew Grygier.

Marilyn worked for Utica Community Schools as the Administrative Secretary to the Athletics Director from 1961-1975. She changed course in her career, graduating from Montcalm Community College with her LPN degree and working at Sheridan Hospital in Sheridan, MI from 1978-1986. She then returned to Oakland County, working at POH/Oxford from 1987 to her retirement in 2007.

She was an avid gardener, gourmet cook, loved reading and was a master at crossword puzzles. She was Past-President and active member of Oxford Rotary. She had a deep love of all things music… singing and playing the piano her entire life. She was a member of the Oakland Choral Society for close to 50 years. She enjoyed excellent adventures to the theater and symphony over many decades. Her passion was introducing people to the love of theater and music, taking friends and family to each event she went to. She also loved to travel, visiting friends around the country, with her favorite trips being to Europe and Ireland. Family and friends meant the world to her as she enjoyed life to the fullest each day!

Visitation will be at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Road, Orion Twp., on February 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials to Oakland Choral Society, Oxford Rotary and Oxford Library.

