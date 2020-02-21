Duddles, Linda May; 78, of Lake Orion

Linda May Duddles; of Lake Orion; passed away on February 19, 2020. She was 78-years-old. Linda is the beloved wife of the late Jim Duddles; loving mother of Charlene Duddles, Douglas (Tuyen) Duddles, Kenneth (Toni) Duddles and Robert (Michele) Duddles; loving grandmother of 4; great grandmother of 8; and dear sister of the late Don Harrison.

Linda was a longtime member of the Church Street Singers and the Clarkston United Methodist Church. She was a great cook and she made an amazing apple pie, which was one of her countless recipes that she was so proud to share in her self-made cookbook. Linda will also be remembered for her love of angels, wildlife, and for her potholders that she made and gifted to so many family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12 noon at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. and Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to the Leader Dogs for the Blind. www.sparksgriffin.com