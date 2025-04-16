Dragons track and field come up short against Rochester Adams

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion Dragons boys and girls varsity track and field teams lost to Rochester Adams on April 9 at Lake Orion High School. The boys lost 78-59 while the girls lost 88-49.

Boys Track Events

LOHS senior Fernando Bartolome led the Dragons in the 100 and 200-meter dash, finishing in 11.62 seconds and 23.32 second respectively. Junior Ben Lako finished second in the 400-meter dash with a season best time of 52.82 seconds

Senior Raymond Lucero won the 800-meter race by finishing in 2 minutes, 3.8 seconds, and secured second place in the 1,600-meter run by finishing in 4 minutes, 44.22 seconds. Senior Blake Peardon took first place in the 1,600-meter run with a 4 minute, 43 second finish.

Peardon would also lead the distance runners by winning the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 37.52 seconds. Freshman Ricardo Guajardo earned his first varsity points while finishing third in 10 minutes, 50 seconds.

A team of sophomore Cole Shoskey, sophomore Payton Lyles, Lucero and Lako won the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 32.13 seconds.

Boys Field Events

Senior Alex Damiano placed first in the high jump with an outdoor best 5 feet, 8 inches, followed by senior Nolan Rhodes, 5 feet, 6 inches, and Jahmari Cooper at 5 feet, 4 inches. The Dragons completed a clean sweep in the event.

Junior Donovin Findlay took second place in the long jump with a 19 foot jump while Payton Lyles, 18 feet 11 inches finished in third.

Junior Jayden Borrero placed third in the shot put, 37 feet, and second in discus, 135 feet, 9 inches.

Girls Track Events

Freshman Zoe Moss took third place in the 200-meter dash with a 28.6 second finish, and sophomore Abbey Neering’s season-best 1 minute, 1.13 second finish earned her first place in the 400-meter dash.

Senior Lauren Ritz placed second in the 800-meter race with a 2 minute, 29 second finish. Sophomore Natalie Meldrum earned third place in the 1,600-meter run by finishing in 5 minutes, 42 seconds, and second place in the 3,200-meter run after finishing in 12 minutes, 11.12 seconds.

Freshman Greta Colquitt placed third in the all-time freshman record books by taking first place in the 300-meter hurdles in 48.75 seconds.

Girls Field Events

Junior Mikela Redmon finished second in high-jump after jumping 4 feet, 8 inches. Sophomore Olivia Bagdasarian placed second in the long jump while junior Layla Thomas placed third. Both jumped 14 feet, 11 inches.

Senior Madison Boos-Niespolo earned a personal shot-put record with a put of 30 feet, 5 inches, while senior Kristin Franklin’s 76 foot, 9 inch throw in discus, also a personal record, earned her first place in the event.

The Dragons will compete against the Oxford Wildcats today at 4:30 p.m. at Lake Orion High School. LOHS is located at 495 E. Scripps Rd.