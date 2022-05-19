Dragons down Wildcats in doubleheader

Senior pitcher Shannon Mosesso whips the ball to an Oxford batter. Photo by Dean Vaglia.

The Lady Dragons softball team headed to Oxford High School last Friday for a doubleheader against the Wildcats where Lake Orion dominated Oxford in both games.

In the first game, the Dragons held the Wildcats to just one point, defeating Oxford 11-1.

Dragon pitcher Shannon Mosesso pitched five innings and had two strikeouts.

Leading the Dragons in scoring was Madi Eckert with three hits and three RBIs (Runs Batted In). Avery Case and Sydney Bell followed closely behind with two hits a piece. Grace Luby chipped in two RBIs.

In the second game, the Dragons maintained their momentum, defeating the Wildcats 8-4.

Rylee Limberger took over the mound for seven innings, managing 7 strikeouts and 18 first pitch strikes.

Alexis Hazen and Case both contributed two RBIs to the winning effort.

The ladies are back in action, hosting Brandon High School, on May 18 after Review press time.

— Megan Kelley